Tesla Shares Have LEGS, Gain A Whopping 20% Intraday! Wanna Know WHY?

Agent00R submitted on 2/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:07:03 AM

11 user comments | Views : 2,056 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc’s stock surged 20% on Monday in its largest one-day gain since 2013, fueled by a quarterly profit at Panasonic’s battery business with the U.

S. car maker and an investor report predicting its shares would rise more than ten-fold by 2024...

...Monday’s rise came after Panasonic Corp reported the first quarterly profit in its U.S. battery business with Tesla, which followed years of production troubles and delays.

“We are catching up as Tesla is quickly expanding production,” Panasonic Chief Financial Officer Hirokazu Umeda told an earnings briefing, referring to battery cell production.

“Higher production volume is helping to push down materials costs and erase losses..."


Tesla Shares Have LEGS, Gain A Whopping 20% Intraday! Wanna Know WHY?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

I love Tesla but this is nuts.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 12:44:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent00R

It really is.

Was talking to my buddies in the HF world and we're all in agreement. The fundamentals have been torn up, torched and thee ashes thrown out the window.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:23:04 PM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

WOW, shorts are on fire! Too bad Tesla is not planning to raise any more capital, now would be a great time at the expense of the shortsellers.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 1:25:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

In the stock market, what goes up fast, goes down faster.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 4:33:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if it drops 50% tomorrow.

But I think it's only going up...

I have zero position in TSLA. Too wild and it's too similar to gambling in this situation.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:24:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

malba2367

This is getting crazy...this is a short squeeze but it is starting to look like there is some market manipulation at play too.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 7:30:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

You mean there isn't?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 8:17:27 AM | | Votes: -2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Dell stock was like this in the 90's. It kept going up, it kept splitting and it would go up again and get split again.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 10:44:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MrEE

I imagine past critics here are some of the shorts that are hurting now.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 7:27:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent00R

Hurting is putting it lightly.

They've lost their shirt and the rest of their wardrobe...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:25:18 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

I imagine past critics here are some of the shorts that are hurting now.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Don't worry about that. This is pretty much the all talk no action crowd, so none of them ever backed up their genius predictions with actual money.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 8:28:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]