Tesla has been very successful so far in challenging the status quo in the luxury car segment, especially after the launch of the Model 3, which has become a bestseller all over the world.

Germany’s big three premium carmakers now have another reason to worry, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced massive investment plans in the land of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Tesla said it would build its next factory near Berlin, along with an engineering and design center.