Tesla Stock Regains Losses After Musk Claims SEC Is Overreaching

Tesla (TSLA) stock went down 5% last night after investors panicked over the SEC trying to hold Elon Musk in contempt of his settlement deal over a tweet.



Now, the automakers stock has erased the losses today as it appears that the SEC could be overreaching by going after Musk for the tweet.



Yesterday, the SEC asked a judge to hold Musk in contempt for violating one of the terms of the settlement of SEC’s complaint against Musk over his “funding secured” comment about his attempt to take Tesla private.





