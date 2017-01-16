Tesla Supercharger prices revealed, NY to LA for $120

Tesla has finally released its pricing structure for its updated supercharger network. The company says that new customers will be charged a "small fee" if they exceed their annual limit, and that pricing will be determined on a state-by-state basis in the U.S. and on a country-by-country basis in Europe.



This is the first time that Tesla has charged users for the service. In preparation for the launch of the Model 3, which will have an estimated range of about 215 miles (346 kilometers), the company hopes that the new fee will help pay for the expansion of the network throughout. Tesla vehicles ordered after January 15, 2017, will get a 400-kilowatt-hour of free supercharging credits, which equates to about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) per year.



Read Article