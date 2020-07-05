Tesla Suspends Production At Shanghai Plant - No Reason Given

Tesla Inc. suspended production at its plant on the outskirts of Shanghai, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The company informed many factory workers, who were supposed to return to work Wednesday after China’s five-day Labor Day break, to extend their holiday and return as soon as May 9, according to the the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The reason for the abrupt halt wasn’t immediately clear but Chinese technology news site 36kr reported that it was because of component shortages.



