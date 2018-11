Elon Musk is apparently charting his way out of what he’s referred to as “delivery logistics hell” by making acquisitions and lining up more contracts with car haulers. The Tesla Inc. CEO tweeted Thursday that Model 3s ordered in the U.S. by the end of the month will be delivered by year-end. He wrote that using trucks instead of rail shaves more than a month off the time it takes to get cars to the East Coast.



