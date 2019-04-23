Tesla Throws Everything Behind Autopilot Bandwagon - Why Would You Buy Anything Else?

Tesla Inc.

’s calling used to be bringing affordable electric cars to the masses. Elon Musk is now ripping up the script, vowing to pair self-driving technology with a sharing service that will make it crazy for consumers to buy other cars.

The CEO said that by the middle of next year, one million Teslas will be on the road that are fully capable of driving themselves. During an hours-long investor day presentation focused on autonomy, Musk said customers will be able to put their cars onto a shared network of robotaxis, which will be able to get around without a human inside.



80Ho

Because I don't want to be murdered by Elon's beta testing program.

------Why Would You Buy Anything Else?-----

