Tesla To Deliver A Car WITHOUT A Steering Wheel Or Controls In 2 Years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the automaker will deliver a car without a steering wheel within 2 years – an important change in Tesla’s self-driving strategy.



Yesterday, Tesla was holding an ‘Autonomy Day’ for investors during which it has made several presentations about its effort to bring to market a full self-driving system.

We posted an article on Pete Bannon’s presentation about Tesla’s new Full Self-Driving computer. which CEO Elon Musk claims is ‘objectively the best chip in the world’.



User Comments

TomM

While nice - currently a vehicle like this is NOT LEGAL in most states - which still require a "DRIVER" to be in control. I do not expect it to be Legal in major cities for decades as well.

OF course - based on how long it takes for Tesla to bring out its announced projects - this one might not happen until the next Century

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2019 1:24:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

LOL

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2019 2:01:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Elon said. LOL

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2019 2:01:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

Not intentionally, just poor build quality.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2019 2:23:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

