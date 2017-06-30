Tesla To Have A Near Monopoly On The EV Market Because Industry Was Asleep At The Wheel

Tesla will win big in the race to sell electric cars to the world, a German analyst believes, because the competition from traditional manufacturers has been complacent and Elon Musk’s California upstart will win a near monopoly of the market.

Tesla is out investing the competition, which hampers itself by seeking to save money by building on legacy engineering rather than developing new and focused technology, according to a report from analyst Alexander Haissl of Hamburg, Germany-based Berenberg Bank, which also rates the readiness of Tesla’s competition. Daimler’s Mercedes looks best prepared, followed by Volkswagen. BMW appears to be dithering. General Motors, despite its Chevrolet Bolt, Ford, and FCA don’t get strong ratings.



User Comments

TheSteve

When we speak of Tesla being a "near monopoly", we must put it within the context of the impact this has.

In 2016, Tesla sold 83,922 vehicles. By comparison, the tiny, highly specialized, only-for-the-affluent Porsche sold 234,497 (2015). BMW, a comparatively small manufacturer, sold 1,905,234 worldwide (2015). By comparison, GM sold 9,965,238 vehicles in 2016.

Tesla is a tiny niche within a niche, with a tiny impact on overall vehicles sales. The EV landscape is forever evolving, and who knows if Tesla will continue to lead the niche, or whether they'll become the Blackberry of EVs -- once the world's uncontested runaway leader in their sector... then an also-ran.

HenryN

Steve, you forgot that "on the EV market" follows right after "near monopoly". How much time did you spend looking up the numbers you posted ?

But then, most geniuses on this board predicted or declared that Tesla would go bankrupt in either 2017 or 2018 so that means shit if they have a "near monopoly" in anything right ? There are so many "Tesla Killers" out there that if they survive these predictions they would get killed anyway by these giant monsters whoever they are imagined to be.

