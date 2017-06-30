Tesla To Have A Near Monopoly On The EV Market Because Industry Was Asleep At The Wheel

Tesla will win big in the race to sell electric cars to the world, a German analyst believes, because the competition from traditional manufacturers has been complacent and Elon Musk’s California upstart will win a near monopoly of the market.

Tesla is out investing the competition, which hampers itself by seeking to save money by building on legacy engineering rather than developing new and focused technology, according to a report from analyst Alexander Haissl of Hamburg, Germany-based Berenberg Bank, which also rates the readiness of Tesla’s competition. Daimler’s Mercedes looks best prepared, followed by Volkswagen. BMW appears to be dithering. General Motors, despite its Chevrolet Bolt, Ford, and FCA don’t get strong ratings.