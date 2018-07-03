Tesla To Put And End To Accident Questions - Will Give Open Access To Crash Data

We’ve criticized Tesla for its lack of access to crash data in the past, but it appears the company has now performed a complete U-turn.

Tesla now admits all of its current vehicles have an Event Data Recorder (EDR) device, and it’s now offering an inexpensive tool to allow customers to access the logs.

Tesla previously stated it did not have an EDR device as defined by the 49 CFR 563 of the EDR rule, but new documents released by Tesla shows all of its current and previous vehicles — other than the first generation Roadster — actually do employ such a device. The company has released a helpful guide and free software to analyze the logs, along with a link to purchase compatible equipment.

zlives

lyers keep on lying... i for one don;t care about their edited data.

zlives (View Profile)

