Tesla To Take Control Of The Supply Chain And Venture In To Mineral Mining

Elon Musk isn’t afraid to buck conventional wisdom about sticking to your core business - Tesla builds its own batteries and even seats, and it has branched out into stationary storage, solar panels, and flame throwers. During Tesla’s most recent shareholder meeting, Elon said the company might get into another line of business - mining. He implied that taking control of the supply chain for the raw minerals used in its batteries might be a necessity as Tesla scales up production and adds more vehicles to its lineup.



