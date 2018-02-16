Tesla To Update Software And Interior Materials After High Speed Model 3 Crash

Responding to a recent event involving a Tesla Model 3 crash, CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric car maker would be rolling out a software update to address observations about the car’s glove box that were shared by the ill-fated vehicle’s driver online.

Musk also teased an addition to the glass 15-inch center touchscreen of the electric car, which would make the Model 3 even safer in the event of an accident.

As we noted in a previous report, a Tesla Model 3 owner recently shared some insights on the mass market compact electric sedan’ safety features. According to the owner, his Model 3 crashed head-on into a stopped vehicle at 60 mph, effectively totaling the car. While he and his passenger were able to walk away from the crash with relatively minor injuries, he observed two particular points of improvement for the vehicle.



User Comments

joneshamilton

Why can't Tesla see a Firetruck? They are HUGE. All other companies cars can see opjects in front of them.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 2:30:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

This is what happens when you don't do million mile development testing preferring to rush the product to market and having the consumer find the flaws.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 3:24:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

atc98092

Obviously, none of you have read the details of the accident. The Tesla was following another car, which blocked the view of the fire truck. The other car moved over rapidly at the last moment, at which time the Tesla saw the truck. Look at the picture. If the Tesla hit the stationary truck at 60 MPH, there would have been far more damage, and the passengers would not have been completely unharmed. It seems clear that the car was braking before impact, and so reduced the speed. I'd guess from the picture that the Tesla wasn't going over 30 MPH by the time they collided.

I don't consider myself a Tesla fan. But I do care about facts.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 4:26:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Jazzyjazz

LOL

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 4:45:36 PM | | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

Still NO EXCUSE. Owner of the Tesla is an idiot.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 4:46:26 PM | | Votes: 1   

MrEE

Another example of reinventing the car business.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 7:03:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

