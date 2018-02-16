Tesla To Update Software And Interior Materials After High Speed Model 3 Crash

Responding to a recent event involving a Tesla Model 3 crash, CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric car maker would be rolling out a software update to address observations about the car’s glove box that were shared by the ill-fated vehicle’s driver online. Musk also teased an addition to the glass 15-inch center touchscreen of the electric car, which would make the Model 3 even safer in the event of an accident.

As we noted in a previous report, a Tesla Model 3 owner recently shared some insights on the mass market compact electric sedan’ safety features. According to the owner, his Model 3 crashed head-on into a stopped vehicle at 60 mph, effectively totaling the car. While he and his passenger were able to walk away from the crash with relatively minor injuries, he observed two particular points of improvement for the vehicle.