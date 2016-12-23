Tesla To Upgrade Interiors So They Look Like They Belong In A $100K Vehicle

On initial impression, Tesla seems to have it all.

Stylish cars that can beat Hellcats on the drag strip, daily drivers that offer suitable comfort for a family, buried in the latest technology while saving the environment, and costing a fraction to maintain given the lack of an engine and the absence of a gas bill. That being said, there’s one or two areas in a Tesla that leave a bit to be desired. Most notable is the interior, which, as Electrek reports, is about to get a huge upgrade.

User Comments

TheSteve

Wise decision!

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 7:29:13 PM   

SanJoseDriver

It's about time for an interior refresh. There haven't been any dramatic changes since 2012 besides upgrading the seats and center console. I hope they take some ideas from the Model 3 like the new HVAC system and cupholder layout.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 7:59:48 PM   

