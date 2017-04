Tesla has inched ahead of General Motors to become the most valuable car company in America.

The electric-car maker hit a market value of $50.84 billion on Monday, edging past GM (GM) at $50.79 billion.

It's another milestone for Tesla (TSLA), which passed Ford (F), valued at about $45 billion, last week. And Tesla is inching closer to Japan's Honda (HMC), which has a market value of about $54 billion. Toyota, the most valuable car company in the world, is three times as big.