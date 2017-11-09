Tesla Update Added Range To Florida Residents Vehicles To Escape From Irma

Tesla has temporarily increased the range of select vehicles in an effort to help Florida residents escape the wrath of Hurricane Irma.



Electrek reports that the electric automaker has unlocked the full battery capacity of Model S and Model X 60 and 60D models with 75-kWh battery packs.



While the ‘60’ models are no longer offered, they were once the cheapest Model S and Model X variants and were software limited to 60-kWh despite having 75-kWh batteries. If customers wanted, they could pay a little extra to have that additional 15-kWh unlocked.





Read Article