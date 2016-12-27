Tesla Vehicles Have Logged 3.5 Billion Miles On The Road

Elon Musk's company started selling the Model S in 2012, having previously only sold the Roadster, and in limited numbers. Ever since the four-door sedan came to market, the rate at which the electric miles have started to accumulate has been on a continuously ascending curve.



The Roadster had a very precise role, and that wasn't to gain too many miles. While it may have had the longest range of any production electric vehicle during its time, the two-seater was more of a declaration of intent. It was Tesla's way of saying "we're here and we mean business. Also, electric cars aren't boring."





