Tesla Vehicles Have Logged 3.5 Billion Miles On The Road

Agent009 submitted on 12/27/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:55:24 AM

0 user comments | Views : 412 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk's company started selling the Model S in 2012, having previously only sold the Roadster, and in limited numbers.

Ever since the four-door sedan came to market, the rate at which the electric miles have started to accumulate has been on a continuously ascending curve.

The Roadster had a very precise role, and that wasn't to gain too many miles. While it may have had the longest range of any production electric vehicle during its time, the two-seater was more of a declaration of intent. It was Tesla's way of saying "we're here and we mean business. Also, electric cars aren't boring."


Read Article


Tesla Vehicles Have Logged 3.5 Billion Miles On The Road

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]