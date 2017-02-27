Tesla Wants To Bundle Insurance And Maintenance Into Car Payments - Would That Work For You?

Tesla wants to bundle insurance and maintenance into the price of future vehicles.

Tesla has actually been quietly experimenting with this model in Asia by selling cars with insurance and maintenance included, Jon McNeill, Tesla’s president of sales and services, said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

“It takes into account not only the Autopilot safety features but also the maintenance cost of the car,” McNeill said. “It’s our vision in the future we could offer a single price for the car, maintenance, and insurance.”

There’s been some discussion regarding how insurance models could change if cars are getting safer with self-driving features. The general thought is if self-driving cars reduce the number of collisions, there should be a reduction in the risk premium.



