Tesla Warns Connecticut Lawmakers That Direct Sale Ban Means Thousands Of Model 3 Sales Tax Revenue Goes To Other States

As we reported earlier this week, a new bill (HB 7097) is being introduced in Connecticut to allow direct sales of electric vehicles in the state. Tesla is pushing for the bill to pass, while local dealerships are strongly opposing it.

Yesterday, the Connecticut Transportation Committee held its first hearing on the bill during which Tesla and dealerships argued yet again over direct sales. Tesla’s Deputy General Counsel Jonathan Chang was present for an hour-long testimony during which he warned that there are currently “thousands” of Model 3 reservation holders in the state that will simply go to another state to make their purchases if the bill doesn’t pass:

