Tesla Warns Fremont Workers That Unemployment Benefits Could Be Cut Off If They Don't Return To Work

Tesla told workers who don’t return to work — now that they are reopening the Fremont factory — that they might lose their unemployment benefits.



Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was restarting production at its Fremont factory despite contrary orders from Alameda County, which is still working to approve a plan to safely reopen the factory.

Ever since the pandemic first started in the US and Tesla attempted to keep its operations going, Musk has been telling employees that if they are not comfortable going to work, they will be able to stay home without fear for their jobs.

User Comments

bw5011

I don't know about California, but in N.C., that is not up to the employer unless they are just paying them admin pay and it not through the state. I only own a small company... somebody had to tell him this.

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/13/2020 11:00:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

AND that is perfectly legal to do. If they vacate their job, they were not idled. If Chicken Little is too scared to work, then fire Chicken Little.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/13/2020 11:00:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

