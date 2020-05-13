Tesla Warns Fremont Workers That Unemployment Benefits Could Be Cut Off If They Don't Return To Work

Tesla told workers who don’t return to work — now that they are reopening the Fremont factory — that they might lose their unemployment benefits.



Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was restarting production at its Fremont factory despite contrary orders from Alameda County, which is still working to approve a plan to safely reopen the factory.



Ever since the pandemic first started in the US and Tesla attempted to keep its operations going, Musk has been telling employees that if they are not comfortable going to work, they will be able to stay home without fear for their jobs.



