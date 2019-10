After Porsche set a new EV lap record at the Nurburgring with its Taycan electric vehicle, Tesla has been eager to one-up the German automaker. Days after Porsche’s announcement, modified Tesla Model S sedans were captured lapping the famous track. But Tesla’s time there was short, the company promising to return in October, which it has done. New spy photos show two modified Tesla Model S sedans at the track this month, and they look a little different, too.





