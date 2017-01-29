Tesla owner stranded in desert after losing cell service

With no access to the keyless app, he was unable to unlock or start his car.



As well as giving owners the chance to check their charging status, or heat or cool their cars before driving, Tesla’s updated smartphone app allows users to unlock and start their cars without the use of a key fob. Neat. Unfortunately for one Model S owner, that feature didn’t work out exactly as advertised.



Ryan Negri of Las Vegas, Nevada decided to leave his keys at home when taking his Model S out for a drive around the Red Rock Canyon. After just six miles, he exited the vehicle, and soon realized that he had locked himself out of the car with no cell service, and no access to the app.







