Tesla's Austin Gigafactory To Be A Publically Accessible Ecological Paradise

Tesla Gigafactory Austin is now official, and CEO Elon Musk has made some interesting comments about the new factory, claiming it will be an “ecological paradise” that will be open to the public

We have been reporting on Tesla’s plan to build its next Gigafactory in Austin since May, but the project hasn’t been made official by Tesla until this week.

With the release of its Q2 2020 financial results, Tesla confirmed that it selected a 2,000-acre piece of land just outside of Austin to build its next US factory.



PUGPROUD

A lithium battery "Ecological paradise" has the ring of Jurassic Park. Whatever could go wrong?

PUGPROUD

Posted on 7/24/2020 11:24:17 AM   

supermoto

Pure comedy. I'd like to see Tesla's rare earth element mine and the lithium and nickel-cobalt mine. Both are closer to an apocalypse than a paradise.

Check out the Sudbury Ontario mine's nickel tailings which are a byproduct of EV battery production:

https://www.wright20.com/items/index/2000/110_2_living_contemporary_april_2012_edward_burtynsky_nickel_tailings_34_sudbury_ontario_1996__wright_auction.jpg?t=1456251043

supermoto

Posted on 7/24/2020 2:34:27 PM   

