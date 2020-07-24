Tesla's Austin Gigafactory To Be An Publically Accessible Ecological Paradise

Tesla Gigafactory Austin is now official, and CEO Elon Musk has made some interesting comments about the new factory, claiming it will be an “ecological paradise” that will be open to the public



We have been reporting on Tesla’s plan to build its next Gigafactory in Austin since May, but the project hasn’t been made official by Tesla until this week.

With the release of its Q2 2020 financial results, Tesla confirmed that it selected a 2,000-acre piece of land just outside of Austin to build its next US factory.