Tesla's Cloud Attacked And Hijacked To Mine Cryptocurrency

The rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies lately has come with several instances of widespread hacking efforts to hijack computing power in order to mine cryptocurrencies, which is sometimes referred to as “cryptojacking”.



Tesla was apparently also the victim of such a cryptojacking effort.
In a blog post published today, cloud security firm Redlock reports that they found the attack and reported it quickly to Tesla.

The automaker has reportedly fixed the issue. We reached out to the company for a comment and will update if we get an answer.


Agent009

Agent009 (View Profile)


TomM

The internet was NEVER designed to be used as a communication center for as many things as are now using it - it was originally designed for education and sharing Science and engineering advances. The complete lack of a control - PLUS the fact that there are literally Millions of people around the world who can easily hack the code used by most sites - means that eventually the internet will have to be replaced - or another far more secure network will need to exist.

It is no longer enough to use code to encrypt your confidential data - the hackers will take a few hours to crack it - where it would have taken months by a government agency. I expect that eventually - individual companies may have their own networks - much like the news networks of the past - which could only be accessed by their own personnel on their property. Even that is not foolproof - but at least it is defendable.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 1:59:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

carloslassiter

Right. We should just go back to pre-internet days with Blockbuster Video and Sears Roebuck.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 3:04:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

vdiv

Reading the comments on this site leads to this exact conclusion.
Yes, yes we should go back! ;)

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 4:24:43 PM | | Votes: 3   

TomM

I NEVER said that - although living in a rural area - the Sears Catalog was something that supplied a need when stores were not around.

What I said was that the internet was NOT designed to be secure - and just by its nature - will never be that way. People who believe they can solve that problem are whistling Dixie. AND LOTS of companies now restrict the type of conversation that you can have over the internet and through e-mail.

Several Large companies I know if have their own NETWORKS - not open to anyone outside their own facilities - and eventually that will expand

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 5:39:34 PM | | Votes: 2   

