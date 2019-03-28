Tesla's Dynamic Brake Lights Raise The Bar In Avoiding Rear End Collisions

In a recent Tesla Model 3 update to owners in Europe, Tesla added features like Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, Peak Power Increase, and Navigate on Autopilot.

In addition, a new feature coined Dynamic Brake Lights rolls out. Its purpose is to better alert other drivers that the car is stopping quickly and, potentially, unexpectedly.

If the Model 3 driver engages hard braking at speeds in excess of 31 mph, the new safety feature kicks in. Teslarati first reported about the update and obtained release notes via DutchDeity on Reddit (r/TeslaMotors). The notes read:

If you are driving over 50 km/h and brake forcefully, the brake lights will now flash quickly to warn other drivers that your car is rapidly slowing down,” reads the description for Tesla’s Dynamic Brake Lights feature. In addition to flashing the tail lights in situations that call for unexpected heavy braking, the vehicle will also flash its hazard lights.

If your car stops completely, the hazard warning lights will flash until you press the accelerator or manually press the hazard warning lights button to turn them off.



User Comments

atc98092

Well, not the first time I've seen this on a vehicle, but perhaps the first offered by the OEM. Certainly worthwhile.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2019 9:54:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Best system would be green when on gas, orange when off gas not braking, red when braking and red flashing when braking hard.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2019 10:18:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

OMG, TESLA, CLICK

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2019 10:22:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

Not sure why this is new, European cars have had two stage braking lights for decades even here in the States. The second stage lights are usually the very bright lights used for fog driving. Flashing red lights may be illegal in some jurisdictions as they are reserved for emergency vehicles only.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2019 10:25:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

OMG! Tesla invented tailights too!

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2019 10:32:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

