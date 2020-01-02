Tesla's Elon Musk Paints ROSY Picture On Latest Earnings Call, Says Cybertruck Demand FAR MORE Than It Expected

If you're Tesla's Elon Musk, you've got to be feeling pretty good right now. That's because Tesla has a market cap of more than $100 billion. According to regulatory filings, Musk may be due for a huge payout.



There's just a couple catches: He has to sustain that level on both a 30-day and six-month trailing average. In addition, Tesla must hit annual revenue and EBITDA milestones at the same time. If so, he's $346MM richer



But there's even more good news.



According to his latest earnings call, Musk expressed tremendous enthusiasm for the Cybertruck. This isn't much of a surprise given he's made it very clear that this is his favorite product to date. Musk even noted that demand far outstripped supply and he does not believe Tesla will be able to meet demand for about three to four years — at the end of November, Musk tweeted that there were at least 250,000 $100 reservations made for the Cybertruck.



The reason for this? Battery production. This is what invariably has led to the delay for the Tesla Semi, says Musk.



The roadmap looks like this: Model Y, Giga Berlin, Tesla Semi, Solarglass roof, Cybertruck and then other product updates like full self-driving.





Elon Musk was pretty excited about his company’s results in his talk to analysts. A lot is coming in the next two years, but it is no secret the Cybertruck is his favorite Tesla product ever. Despite the love-it-or-hate-it design, it is also the favorite of many more people than they could expect. So much so that Musk believes Tesla will not be able to meet the demand in less than three or four years of production.



When asked by Gene Munster, from Loup Ventures, about how many Cybertrucks Tesla would be able to deliver and its production costs, Musk said this:

“We don't comment on those detailed numbers, except the demand is just far more than we could reasonably make in the space of, I don't know, three or four years, something like that.”



Read Article