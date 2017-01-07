Tesla's Elon Musk Speaks Up: NEWS About The All-new Model 3 Coming Tomorrow — What Are YOU Expecting?

Ever since the show-and-tell event of the Tesla Model 3, I would argue it is one of the most highly anticipated vehicle launches in memory. When you show off a concept and it generates around 400,000 hand raisers that plunk down $1,000 hard-earned dollars, you've done something right.



But, details remain slim.



As of now we have been told several key things.



First, it will get over 200 miles on a charge. Second, it will be a minimalist interior experience. Third, it will feature a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Fourth, zero to 60 will happen in under six seconds. Fifth, it will also come equipped with TSLA's semi-autonomous driving functionality.



Aside from all of that, crickets. This is critical for super eager buyers as well as the investing community. As of tomorrow though it is set to change.



We only know this because Elon Musk himself replied to a Twitter user's request to end the speculation surrounding the Model 3's release date. Musk simply said "News on Sunday."



Having said that, what are YOU expecting to come about Sunday? Is the car releasing in July? Will the ship date be pushed back? Will we get official information on the Model 3?



What say you, Spies?











