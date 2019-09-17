Tesla's Latest Software Update Turns Vehicle Into A Rolling Movie Theater

Agent009 submitted on 9/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:02 AM

1 user comments | Views : 578 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla vehicle owners in the United States who are subscribed to the company’s Early Access Program are getting their first look at the new V10 update that includes numerous entertainment and performance options.

One of the more exciting features is the new “Tesla Theater” that will allow owners to view movies and stream videos from the comfort of their car.

CEO Elon Musk announced on July 27 that Tesla will be releasing a “Theater Mode” via his official Twitter account when discussing features that would be included in the upcoming V10 software update. Highlighting Tesla’s “comfy seats” and optimal surround sound audio system, Musk’s announcement hinted that movie enthusiasts everywhere will soon be able to experience one of the best in-vehicle film viewing experiences in the industry.



Read Article


Tesla's Latest Software Update Turns Vehicle Into A Rolling Movie Theater

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2019 10:03:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]