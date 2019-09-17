Tesla's Latest Software Update Turns Vehicle Into A Rolling Movie Theater

Tesla vehicle owners in the United States who are subscribed to the company’s Early Access Program are getting their first look at the new V10 update that includes numerous entertainment and performance options. One of the more exciting features is the new “Tesla Theater” that will allow owners to view movies and stream videos from the comfort of their car. CEO Elon Musk announced on July 27 that Tesla will be releasing a “Theater Mode” via his official Twitter account when discussing features that would be included in the upcoming V10 software update. Highlighting Tesla’s “comfy seats” and optimal surround sound audio system, Musk’s announcement hinted that movie enthusiasts everywhere will soon be able to experience one of the best in-vehicle film viewing experiences in the industry.



