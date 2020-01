This month Tesla's stock prices reached a new high of close to $500 per share, which is more than twice the level it was around three months ago.

In effect, also the company's stock market value shot to a new high of more than $88 billion, which might be more than any U.S. automaker ever.

In fact, the market cap of Tesla is now above General Motors ($49.4 billion) and Ford ($36.6 billion) combined ($86 billion).