Tesla's Model 3 Becomes The European Benchmark For Safety

The Tesla Model 3 has been deemed as one of the safest vehicles in the road today after undergoing a series of stringent tests by the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), an independent body that evaluates the safety of vehicles in Europe. With its stellar scores, the Tesla Model 3 has proven itself to be one of the safest cars ever tested by the agency, especially since Euro NCAP made its safety tests tougher in 2018. The Tesla Model 3 was granted a perfect 5-Star rating by the Euro NCAP in all four of its safety tests’ categories: Adult Occupant Protection, which tests how the vehicle protects its driver and passenger; Child Occupant Protection, which gauges the protection of younger occupants; Vulnerable Road Users, which tests a vehicle’s safety features for cyclists and pedestrians; and Safety Assist, which evaluates a car’s active safety capabilities.





