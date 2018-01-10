Tesla's Model 3 Production For Q3 Matches Previous Two Quarters COMBINED

A source familiar with the matter has told Electrek that Tesla produced a record ~80,000 vehicles this quarter.



This level of production is unprecedented for the automaker, but deliveries could turn out to be even crazier.
We have been tracking Tesla’s production over the past few weeks of this critical period as the company is attempting to become profitable.

Friday, we published our latest report showing that Tesla achieved its Model 3 production goal for a record quarter with just over 2 days still to go.


