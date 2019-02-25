Tesla's Model 3 Was The Worlds Best Selling EV In 2018

Agent009 submitted on 2/25/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:00 AM

0 user comments | Views : 488 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.theverge.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling electric car in the world in 2018, according to data firm JATO Dynamics.

JATO says the Silicon Valley automaker sold about 138,000 Model 3s, beating out contenders like the flagship EV of state-owned Chinese automaker BAIC (92,000) and the Nissan Leaf (85,000). In total, Tesla sold more EVs than any other automaker in 2018, JATO reports.

The news comes at the same time that Tesla is starting deliveries of the Model 3 in China, the largest market in the world for electric cars. Tesla also recently started delivering Model 3s in Europe for the first time ever. Adding those new markets for the Model 3 is supposed to help Tesla increase sales of the car by more than 100,000 in 2019, according to recent estimates from the company.



Read Article


Tesla's Model 3 Was The Worlds Best Selling EV In 2018

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]