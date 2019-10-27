Tesla's Model S And X Are Being Made For "Sentimental Reasons." Should TSLA Just KILL Them Off Already?

Looking at Tesla's lineup, it's clear as day that the vehicle that started it all and its sport-utility vehicle sibling are ready to exit the party.



The Model S and X, while still competitive in the electric vehicle market, are long in the tooth. In addition, sales have been declining. With the Model 3 taking care of business and the Model Y in the wings, it seems as though the S' and X's days are numbered.



This is actually a good thing.



With the Model Y, Roadster, Semi and to be named pick-up truck in the pipeline, TSLA really needs to focus more now than ever before. So, is it time to KILL off the Model S and X?



What say you, Spies?







Tesla Model S sedan and Model X SUV sales have been declining for about a year, and both vehicles are getting long in the tooth by automotive standards. The Model S debuted in 2012, while the Model X arrived in 2015...



...This makes sense because the company's focus is now on its relatively new compact sedan, the Model 3, and forthcoming vehicles such as the Model Y crossover SUV and a pickup truck. Tesla doesn't really want to revamp S and X, so when Musk said last week on an earnings conference call that "they're really niche products," it was understandable.



"I mean, they're very expensive, made in low volume," he continued. "To be totally frank, we're continuing to make them more for sentimental reasons than anything else. They're really of minor importance to the future..."



