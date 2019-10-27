Tesla's Model S And X Are Being Made For "Sentimental Reasons." Should TSLA Just KILL Them Off Already?

Looking at Tesla's lineup, it's clear as day that the vehicle that started it all and its sport-utility vehicle sibling are ready to exit the party.



The Model S and X, while still competitive in the electric vehicle market, are long in the tooth. In addition, sales have been declining. With the Model 3 taking care of business and the Model Y in the wings, it seems as though the S' and X's days are numbered.

This is actually a good thing.

With the Model Y, Roadster, Semi and to be named pick-up truck in the pipeline, TSLA really needs to focus more now than ever before. So, is it time to KILL off the Model S and X?

What say you, Spies?



Tesla Model S sedan and Model X SUV sales have been declining for about a year, and both vehicles are getting long in the tooth by automotive standards. The Model S debuted in 2012, while the Model X arrived in 2015...

...This makes sense because the company's focus is now on its relatively new compact sedan, the Model 3, and forthcoming vehicles such as the Model Y crossover SUV and a pickup truck. Tesla doesn't really want to revamp S and X, so when Musk said last week on an earnings conference call that "they're really niche products," it was understandable.

"I mean, they're very expensive, made in low volume," he continued. "To be totally frank, we're continuing to make them more for sentimental reasons than anything else. They're really of minor importance to the future..."

 



User Comments

atc98092

Until the Model Y is available, they need the X to have an "SUV" in their lineup. I could see it going away when the Y hits the streets. I don't care for the way the windshield goes so far into the roof, myself. It's not an aircraft cockpit where you need visibility that high into the sky, and it just makes it harder to shield from the sun on bright days.

As far as the Model S, it needs a refresh but I believe they need to keep it in the lineup as an up-sell version.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 12:56:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 1:21:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I'd re-imagine the Model X into a much more conventional, upright SUV, and ditch the Fusion wannabe styling of the Model S and target the perfection of the Mercedes EQS concept.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 2:22:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The EQS is a soap bar, nobody knows what the real car will look like. I bet much different. The Model S can be tweaked and sold for another 5 years. A plaid high performance version would be cool for PR reasons alone and auto website clicks. I would think a plant in Europe is next on the agenda after the Model Y is launched and production in China has ramped up. So much for all the haters who wrote them off years ago.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 3:10:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

