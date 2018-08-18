Tesla's ROUGH Week Continues To Get Worse — NEW Whistleblower Claims Employee Involved In Drug Trafficking

. ..This time the whistleblower is Karl Hansen, a former member of Tesla’s internal security department and investigations division.

The complaint from Hansen, a former special agent, member of the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, and senior investigator for the Federal Maritime Commission, reads like a weird mashup of Sons of Anarchy, Silicon Valley and Scandal.

Hansen claims that Tesla failed to disclose a recent internal investigation the company made into a tip it received from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Storey County Sheriff’s Office that one of its gigafactory employees were part of “a narcotics trafficking ring involving the sale of significant quantities of cocaine and possibly crystal methamphetamine at the Gigafactory on behalf of a Mexican drug cartel from Sonora Mexico..."