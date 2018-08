The next-generation Roadster is set to become the golden standard of Tesla’s electric cars. The all-electric supercar is the very definition of a “Halo Car,” a vehicle designed to showcase the full capabilities of the automaker. The next-gen Roadster’s specs are practically unheard of, such as its 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, its sub-9-second quarter-mile time, its top speed of over 250 mph, and its 200 kWh battery that gives a range of 620 miles per charge.



Read Article