Texans Backdown From 206 MPH Speeding Ticket Benchmark - Here Are The Top Twenty In 2017

As the saying goes, everything's bigger in Texas. You may know that the Lone Star State currently boasts the highest speed limit in the country: 85 mph, reserved for a stretch of State Highway 130 between San Antonio and Austin. And so it holds that Texas would also have some America's fastest speeders as well.



In what's becoming one of The Drive's favorite holiday traditions, the Houston Chronicle posts an annual list of the most outlandish speeding tickets from across the state over the past year. The Texas Department of Public Safety provided the details of 230 tickets issued on the state's major routes and highways in 2017, all of which were above 120 mph.





