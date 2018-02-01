Texans Backdown From 206 MPH Speeding Ticket Benchmark - Here Are The Top Twenty In 2017

As the saying goes, everything's bigger in Texas.

You may know that the Lone Star State currently boasts the highest speed limit in the country: 85 mph, reserved for a stretch of State Highway 130 between San Antonio and Austin. And so it holds that Texas would also have some America's fastest speeders as well.

In what's becoming one of The Drive's favorite holiday traditions, the Houston Chronicle posts an annual list of the most outlandish speeding tickets from across the state over the past year. The Texas Department of Public Safety provided the details of 230 tickets issued on the state's major routes and highways in 2017, all of which were above 120 mph.


User Comments

Vette71

Ahh, the pictured speedo is in kph. Doing about 109 mph.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2018 3:36:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

countguy

We still need an Autobahn type highway!

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2018 3:56:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

mre30

Read the article...most of the top tix are on bikes.

I takes a certain set of balls to to 181MPH, 160, 156, 155, 149, 144, 143, 140MPH on down on a sport bike. The highest clock was the 181 MPH on a Honda CBR 1000.

Makes the gold-chained Bugatti and Lambo owners look like spineless DB's. I bet most of them don't have the balls to drive their six/seven-figure douche mobiles faster than 100 or so.

No imports on the Texas list - fastest clock in a car was in a Challenger SRT8, further down a Vette, Chevy SS, Pontiac G8.

I think the Chevy SS will be the sleeper collector car of 10 years from now.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2018 5:06:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

This sounds like a scientific assessment that needs to be done. LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2018 5:41:27 PM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

My best friend and his wife both have a Yamaha R6. Riding season is a bit short in Central Canada. The basic premise is this, if you don't get your bike up to 200kph on some portion of the ride, it was a wasted trip. Fair enough. Just don't get caught.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2018 9:45:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

