Texas Brings Back Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebates After 3 Year Hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, Texas will once again offer rebates for the purchase of electric cars. The Lone Star State will also offer rebates for plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel-cell cars, and vehicles powered by compressed natural gas or liquified petroleum gas. Despite its reputation as a bastion of big trucks, Texas has been fairly supportive of electric cars in the past.

Under the new incentive scheme, electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles will get a $2,500 purchase rebate, according to Dallas News. Vehicles running on compressed natural gas or liquified petroleum gas will get a $5,000 rebate. Rebates can be applied to purchases or leases, and are prorated over three years for the latter. However, it's unclear how many Texas car buyers will actually be able to benefit from the rebate program.