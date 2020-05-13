Texas Has Already Talked To Elon Musk About New Truck Plant And HQ Move

Teslas flirtation with Texas just got a tad more serious.

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move production out of California, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a local television reporter he has talked with the mercurial billionaire about setting up shop in Texas.

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Elon Musk and he’s genuinely interested in Texas and genuinely frustrated with California,” Abbott told a CBS VIAC affiliate in Wichita Falls, Tex. “We’ve just got to wait and see how things play out.”



