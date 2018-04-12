That $35,000 Tesla Model 3 People Are Waiting For, Currently Costs $38,000 To Make

Tesla continues to have issues with making their upcoming $35,000 Model 3 car available for the promised price.

Although the car itself has been positively received and its futuristic features have impressed reviewers and regular users, actually buying one of the vehicles has proven frustrating for many customers. Those who want to own a Model 3 have to put down a deposit, and even then up to a quarter of orders have been refunded due to production delays.

Now Electrek is reporting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told employees that the difficulties with the Model 3 production are very much still ongoing. While he confirmed that the company has now met their production goal of 1,000 Model 3s coming out off the line in a day, maintaining this rate will be a major challenge. Apparently, it is the construction of car bodies that is the limiting factor in production right now.


SanJoseDriver

That's not exactly correct. The cost of a STANDARD BATTERY Model 3 would cost $38k right now. That version of the car will sell for $40k. Slim margin, but most buyers will at least be purchasing some upgrades. Autopilot for example is $5k at 100% margin as it's a software update. It can be produced at a profit already, and I'm sure will be released after delivering the performance/AWD versions to Europe and Asia.

The base $35k car will come without "Premium Upgrades." Not sure how much those options would cost, but it will likely shave $1k or more off the cost. They're ~1-2k away from breakeven on base.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 12/4/2018 10:30:58 AM   

