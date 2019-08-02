That Didn't Take Long: Ford Recalls 3500 One Month Old Rangers For Shifter Issues

While 3,500 vehicles is a small number in the recall world, it’s a pretty big chunk of all North American Ford Rangers in existence at this point. Automotive News reports Ford sold 2,153 Rangers in North America last month — the midsize pickup’s first month on the market.

The issue involves the truck’s shifter, which can move out of “park” while the engine is off. The automaker claims “the PRNDL bezel wiring may interfere with the shifter interlock override, preventing the shifter from locking in the park position and allowing the driver to shift the transmission out of park with the vehicle off and without a foot on the brake pedal.”