That Didn't Take Long: Ford Recalls 3500 One Month Old Rangers For Shifter Issues

While 3,500 vehicles is a small number in the recall world, it’s a pretty big chunk of all North American Ford Rangers in existence at this point.

Automotive News reports Ford sold 2,153 Rangers in North America last month — the midsize pickup’s first month on the market.

The issue involves the truck’s shifter, which can move out of “park” while the engine is off. The automaker claims “the PRNDL bezel wiring may interfere with the shifter interlock override, preventing the shifter from locking in the park position and allowing the driver to shift the transmission out of park with the vehicle off and without a foot on the brake pedal.”



User Comments

Tiberius1701A

Yet nary a peep when BMW issues recalls on their new models.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 2:32:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

TOYOTA. Be boring. Stay happy. Sleep at night.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 2:35:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

It's an astoundingly simple fix.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:23:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Aspy11

Lord, I remember when people used their parking brakes, and it was done with a manual level.

Kids today.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:50:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MrEE

The perfect return of Ranger, no thanks.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:25:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Yeah, Mr. Hypocrite because you've never been the owner of a vehicle with a recall.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 1:37:19 PM | | Votes: 0   

skytop

It is to be expected with a totally brand new vehicle being placed into production. The Ranger will be very successful if Ford keeps the price points reasonable.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 1:41:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

