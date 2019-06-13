That Green EV You Bought To Save The Planet Is Killing The Chilean Desert Eco System

The oases that once interrupted the dusty slopes of the Atacama desert in northern Chile allowed humans and animals to survive for thousands of years in the world’s driest climate.

That was before the mining started.

Sara Plaza, 67 years old, can still remember guiding her family’s sheep along an ancient Inca trail running between wells and pastures. Today she is watching an engine pump fresh water from beneath the mostly dry Tilopozo meadow. “Now mining companies are taking the water,” she says, pointing to dead grass around stone ruins that once provided a nighttime refuge for shepherds.


User Comments

Bach24

This is just a bump on the road on the way to saving the planet. Besides it's in some remote area; we shouldn't concern ourselves with such trivialities.

skytop

Saving the planet by buying an EV....Another liberal myth blown up with reality.
Now the idiot liberals are working to eliminate airplanes as well as internal combustion engines.

TomM

It already has been determined that the mining of the rare earth materials needed in EV production causes MORE pollution than ICE engine currently do.

THIS is not in any remote are - it is called the ATMOSPHERE - and it is COMPLETELY around the world - it is not concentrated in one remote area. The pollution of the atmosphere is not stationary - it actually mixes and moves all around the earth.

THen - add in the pollution caused by electric production.

Eventually - according to you - the good air area will be concentrated on one remote area.

80Ho

Wait, batteries are not produced from Unicorn farts?

