In case you haven’t heard, over 46,000 GM hourly employees are on strike across the United States. The UAW called the strike when its contract with GM expired at midnight on Sunday, and three days later there’s no end in sight. The strike is estimated to cost the expansive Detroit-based automaker approximately $50 million each day in earnings, but there could be an added cost to performance fans outside the company – a delay in C8 Corvette production.



Read Article