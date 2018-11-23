That New BMW x2 M35i You Have Been Waiting For Will Set You Back How Much?

f you've been thinking about picking up a new BMW X2, your choices have come down essentially to the sDrive28i and its all-wheel counterpart the xDrive28i – both with the same engine and the same output. But a couple of months ago, the Bavarian automaker revealed the X2 M35i. It just didn't tell us at the time how much it would cost. But now it has. As our compatriots at CarsDirect discovered, the configurator for the X2 has been updated with the new performance model, and it starts at $46,450. That makes it just more than ten grand more expensive than the base version.



Read Article