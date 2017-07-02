That New Land Rover You Have Been Eyeing May Cost You $17K More If Trump Taxes Imports

As Washington mulls a tax on imports, an auto industry study suggests the policy would deliver the sharpest blow to Jaguar Land Rover while giving a leg up to Ford Motor Co.

and Tesla Inc.

In what it calls a “thought exercise,” researcher Baum & Associates estimates most automakers would need to raise vehicle prices by thousands of dollars -- more than $17,000 per vehicle in Jaguar Land Rover’s case, which imports all its vehicles -- to recoup higher costs incurred by a proposed border-adjusted tax. Ford, with significant domestic manufacturing, would need to mull the smallest price hike among major automakers, at about $282 per vehicle, followed by General Motors at $995, according to the report.



