That New Tesla Model 3 You Are Waiting On Will Cost You How Much To Own?

Tesla Model 3 reservation holders can now have a head start when it comes to calculating their soon-to-be monthly payment thanks to a new online tool created by self-proclaimed data geek and Model S owner Ben Sullins of Teslanomics.



The Model 3 Monthly Cost Estimator uses a four step questionnaire to provide reservation holders with a picture of their financial commitment to owning a Model 3. Teslanomics’ tool accounts for loan rates, tax and fees, insurance costs, and even charging costs to establish an overall monthly cost of owning the vehicle. While Model 3 will fall under Tesla’s pay-per-use Supercharging model, Teslanomics assumes that a 40 mile daily commute under a spirited “fast” driving style will equate to roughly $1.80 per day in charging costs, or roughly $54.00 per month.



Aside from having the ability to select from current Model 3 upgrades, including battery range, wheel size, paint color, premium upgrade, and Autopilot, Sullins even went as far as including a currency converter within the cost estimator.





