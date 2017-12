We suspected this was going to happen, but not by nearly this much. According to The Car Connection and its pricing figures, the redesigned Jeep Wrangler Sport two-door will carry a base price of $28,190, and that includes the $1,195 destination charge. The current base model stickers for $25,090. Do the math and that’s a $3,100 increase in price. Meanwhile, the four-door Wrangler Unlimited Sport begins at $31,690, compared to the outgoing model’s MSRP of about $27,895.



Read Article