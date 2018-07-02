That Turbo 4 Cylinder Jeep Wrangler You Wanted Will Set You Back $3000

Fans looking to get their hands on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler just got another option as JLWanglerForums reports the company has begun accepting orders for models equipped with the turbocharged 2. 0-liter four-cylinder engine.



The engine reportedly costs an additional $1,000 but it requires the eight-speed automatic transmission which increases the overall price to $3,000. That’s a significant amount of change considering the inline-four produces 270 hp (201 kW) and 295 lb-ft (399 kW) of torque. This means the engine has less horsepower than the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 which develops 285 hp (212 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque.



