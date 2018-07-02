That Turbo 4 Cylinder Jeep Wrangler You Wanted Will Set You Back $3000

Fans looking to get their hands on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler just got another option as JLWanglerForums reports the company has begun accepting orders for models equipped with the turbocharged 2.

0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The engine reportedly costs an additional $1,000 but it requires the eight-speed automatic transmission which increases the overall price to $3,000. That’s a significant amount of change considering the inline-four produces 270 hp (201 kW) and 295 lb-ft (399 kW) of torque. This means the engine has less horsepower than the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 which develops 285 hp (212 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque.

TomM

The Pentastar happens to be a very nice engine - good power - no turbo lag(no turbo) - although I admit that the changing the sparkplugs on it in my Mini-Van is PAINFUL - it is likely to be easier in the Jeep where you access to both sides of the engine. And this engine is now quite reliable - few actual problems for years.

WHy would anyone want to get a turbo four that offers nothing but potential problems - for more money? Don't waste your time - stick with the V-6.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 11:28:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

More money and no manual. No thank you

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 12:03:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

wilfred

I’m old school, turbo or not, less cylinders should cost less.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 12:20:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I do not offroad my 4Runner. I am not sure if I did how comfortable I would be with a turbo motor 50 miles into the bush. I would get the 6 cylinder motor.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 4:37:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

