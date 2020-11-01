The 1968 Ford Mustang GT Driven In Bullitt Breaks Record, Sells For $3.7MM

A dull green 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the movie "Bullitt" just became the most valuable Ford Mustang ever sold at auction. It went for $3.7 million, including auction fees, at the annual Mecum collector car auction in Kissimmee, Florida.



The previous record was held by a 1967 Shelby GT500 that sold for $2.2 million at Mecum's Kissimmee auction last year.

After the auction, the current owner, who had consigned the car to Mecum for the sale, told CNN he was happy with the result.



"This didn't have anything to do with money," said Sean Kiernan, whose late father Robert Kiernan purchased the car for $3,500 in 1974. "It had to do with breaking records and we did that..."



