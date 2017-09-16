The 2018 Car, Truck And Utility Vehicle Of The Year Semifinalists Have Been Named — Place Your Bets!

Every year the North American Car of the Year judges get together and craft a list of the best cars, trucks and utility vehicles — utility vehicles were added in 2017. It's a bit exciting, however, it's also a bit...interesting.



That's because year-over-year we tend to disagree with the panel's decisions. Once and a while they get it right but it seems a bit fishy to us. That said, the organization just released its list of semifinalists and we're curious to get your take on it.



If you were a NACOTY judge, which vehicles would you be shortlisting for the finalist round?



Pick THREE from the car and utility categories and let us know WHY you made your choices. Clearly, the truck category has its three finalists for consideration...





Car of the Year: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018 Audi A5 / S5 Sportback

2017 BMW 5 Series

2018 Honda Accord

2017 Hyundai Ioniq

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Lexus LC

2017 Porsche Panamera

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Toyota Camry

Truck of the Year: 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Lincoln Navigator

Utility Vehicle of the Year: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Audi Q5 / SQ5

2018 BMW X3

2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Honda Odyssey

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Kia Niro

2018 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Mazda CX-5

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volvo XC60



