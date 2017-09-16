The 2018 Car, Truck And Utility Vehicle Of The Year Semifinalists Have Been Named — Place Your Bets!

Every year the North American Car of the Year judges get together and craft a list of the best cars, trucks and utility vehicles — utility vehicles were added in 2017.
It's a bit exciting, however, it's also a bit...interesting.
That's because year-over-year we tend to disagree with the panel's decisions. Once and a while they get it right but it seems a bit fishy to us. That said, the organization just released its list of semifinalists and we're curious to get your take on it.
If you were a NACOTY judge, which vehicles would you be shortlisting for the finalist round?
Pick THREE from the car and utility categories and let us know WHY you made your choices. Clearly, the truck category has its three finalists for consideration...
Car of the Year:
Truck of the Year:
Utility Vehicle of the Year: