The 2018 Car, Truck And Utility Vehicle Of The Year Semifinalists Have Been Named — Place Your Bets!

Every year the North American Car of the Year judges get together and craft a list of the best cars, trucks and utility vehicles — utility vehicles were added in 2017.

It's a bit exciting, however, it's also a bit...interesting.

That's because year-over-year we tend to disagree with the panel's decisions. Once and a while they get it right but it seems a bit fishy to us. That said, the organization just released its list of semifinalists and we're curious to get your take on it. 

If you were a NACOTY judge, which vehicles would you be shortlisting for the finalist round?

Pick THREE from the car and utility categories and let us know WHY you made your choices. Clearly, the truck category has its three finalists for consideration...


Car of the Year:
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • 2018 Audi A5/S5 Sportback
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series
  • 2018 Honda Accord 
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq
  • 2018 Kia Rio
  • 2018 Kia Stinger
  • 2018 Lexus LC
  • 2017 Porsche Panamera
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza
  • 2018 Toyota Camry

Truck of the Year:
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
  • 2018 Ford Expedition
  • 2018 Lincoln Navigator

Utility Vehicle of the Year:
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • 2018 Audi Q5/SQ5
  • 2018 BMW X3
  • 2018 Buick Enclave
  • 2018 Chevrolet Equinox
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey
  • 2017 Jeep Compass
  • 2017 Kia Niro
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery
  • 2017 Mazda CX-5
  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek
  • 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
  • 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
  • 2018 Volvo XC60



User Comments

TheSteve

I can't picture Alfa being in the same sentence as "Car of the Year."

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2017 4:17:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

My picks:

Car
Kia Stinger for its significance to the direction of its brand, but we all know it will depend on which among Honda and Toyota give the highest bribe.

Truck
Expedition

SUV
VW AtlasT because FINALLY!!!!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2017 4:28:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

