The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets A Price And It Just MAY Surprise You...

Agent00R submitted on 6/30/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:20:05 AM

1 user comments | Views : 578 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For the 2020 model year, Ford is providing us with a gift.



Well, at least that's how I see the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. That's because it is the most powerful Mustang to ever exist. Boasting a supercharged V8 good for 760 horsepower, it's going to be bonkers.

There's simply no other word for it.

Since we heard a GT500 was coming back, we've been wondering how much Ford would charge for what's sure to be insane performance. Well, that day has come, Spies.

This week Ford announced its base price will be under 71 large at $70,300*. If you go all out though, you're looking at just about $97,000.

*Price does not include title, taxes and fees.



The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will offer 760 horsepower for a starting price of $73,995. That includes a $2600 gas-guzzler tax, and it makes this supercharged V-8 Mustang $12,460 more expensive than the Shelby GT350. The base price is just the start, though: With its big-hitter Carbon Fiber Track package added, the GT500 tops $90,000, making it the most expensive factory street-legal Mustang ever made...



Read Article


The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets A Price And It Just MAY Surprise You...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Reputable dealers won't sell you one because they have people lined up to cover their allotment. Based on what we've been told, we're sold out. Disreputable dealers will throw $50K onto the price. If you like being cash raped--and what Tesla owner doesn't?--see one of those dealers.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2019 10:44:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]