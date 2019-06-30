The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets A Price And It Just MAY Surprise You...

For the 2020 model year, Ford is providing us with a gift.



Well, at least that's how I see the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. That's because it is the most powerful Mustang to ever exist. Boasting a supercharged V8 good for 760 horsepower, it's going to be bonkers.



There's simply no other word for it.



Since we heard a GT500 was coming back, we've been wondering how much Ford would charge for what's sure to be insane performance. Well, that day has come, Spies.



This week Ford announced its base price will be under 71 large at $70,300*. If you go all out though, you're looking at just about $97,000.



*Price does not include title, taxes and fees.







The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will offer 760 horsepower for a starting price of $73,995. That includes a $2600 gas-guzzler tax, and it makes this supercharged V-8 Mustang $12,460 more expensive than the Shelby GT350. The base price is just the start, though: With its big-hitter Carbon Fiber Track package added, the GT500 tops $90,000, making it the most expensive factory street-legal Mustang ever made...



